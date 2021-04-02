A car rammed a barricade outside the US Capitol on Friday afternoon (US time), injuring two Capitol Police officers and leading to the driver being shot, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.At least one officer...Full Article
US Capitol on lockdown after car rams into barricade, injuring two police officers
US Capitol locked down as car rams police
Sky News UK Studios
Two officers are reportedly hurt after being rammed by a car outside the US Capitol building.
Police: 2 officers injured after vehicle rams US Capitol barrier; suspect in custody
7News - The Denver Channel
The U.S. Capitol Police Department says two of its officers were injured when someone reportedly rammed a vehicle into a barricade..