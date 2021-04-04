Easter eggs a symbol of defiance for Myanmar protesters
Published
Opponents of military rule in Myanmar inscribed messages of protest on Easter eggs on Sunday while thousands of others were back on the streets, denouncing a Feb 1…Full Article
Published
Opponents of military rule in Myanmar inscribed messages of protest on Easter eggs on Sunday while thousands of others were back on the streets, denouncing a Feb 1…Full Article
Myanmar police began to disperse pro-democracy protesters on Monday as businesses around the country shut in a general strike..
To coincide with Easter Sunday, scores of Myanmar protesters decorated eggs with political messages and left them on neighbours'..