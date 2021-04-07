7 Deaths Among UK AstraZeneca Jab Recipients After Blood Clots: Regulator
The UK medical regulator said Saturday that out of 30 people who suffered rare blood clots after receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca...Full Article
The UK's regulator is to investigate the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab over a possible link with blood clots.
UK medicines agency confirms seven deaths from rare blood clots from 18m people who received the AstraZeneca vaccine but says..