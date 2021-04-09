Princess Anne, Prince Edward pay tribute to dad Prince Philip
Published
Princess Anne and Prince Edward paid a heartfelt tribute to late dad Prince Philip in interviews that aired after his death Friday —...Full Article
Published
Princess Anne and Prince Edward paid a heartfelt tribute to late dad Prince Philip in interviews that aired after his death Friday —...Full Article
Princess Anne, who lives in Gloucestershire, had a special bond with her father
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Prince Philip - Queen Elizabeth's husband - has died at the age of 99.