Prince Philip, the People’s Prince (1921-2021)

Behind an extraordinary woman stood an extraordinary man, leaving his mark indelibly on his country and beyond... setting an example of good service The aim of this article is to provide a tight piece, bringing to light one of the most remarkable public figures of the 20th and 21st centuries and illustrating why Prince Philip was so much more than “the Queen’s husband” as so many news outlets stated on his passing. Prince Philip had the verve, the guts and the drive to excel on a multitude of levels (national, institutional, sport and family) and the emotional intelligence, the vision and the capacity to set an example in all of them, understanding exactly where the gigantic vessel called the Royal Family should be positioned to ride any wave on any sea at any time.