Arizona congressional aide found dead, girlfriend rescued in Death Valley National Park
Published
Officials had been looking for the couple since Tuesday after they failed to return from their camping trip on Sunday, officials said.Full Article
Published
Officials had been looking for the couple since Tuesday after they failed to return from their camping trip on Sunday, officials said.Full Article
Officials said that Alexander Lofgren, 32, was dead and Emily Henkel, 27, was hospitalized after they were found in Death Valley..
An Arizona tourist died and his wife was rescued Friday after their vehicle got two flat tires and they went missing in Death..