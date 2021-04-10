Nikki Grahame Dies: ‘Big Brother UK’ Contestant Was 38
Nikki Grahame, a reality TV star best known for her appearance in the seventh season of Big Brother UK, has died at 38.
Former 'Big Brother' star Nikki Grahame has passed away at the age of 38.
The former Big Brother star's mum had previously spoken out about how her daughter's eating disorder had "spiralled in lockdown"