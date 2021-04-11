Henry Cavill Goes Instagram Official with 'Beautiful and Brilliant' Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso
Henry Cavill shared a photo of himself and his girlfriend playing chess, just days after they were spotted on a romantic strollFull Article
Henry Cavill and his new girlfriend are playing mind games with each other, but in a good way. The 37-year-old Justice League..
Cavill, 37, introduced his "beautiful and brilliant love" Natalie Viscuso to his 15 million Instagram followers.