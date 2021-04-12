Sheryl Underwood reflects on 'trauma' from Sharon Osbourne discord on 'The Talk'
Published
During the first episode of 'The Talk' back from its hiatus, Sheryl Underwood addressed Sharon Osbourne's claim that she apologized to...Full Article
Published
During the first episode of 'The Talk' back from its hiatus, Sheryl Underwood addressed Sharon Osbourne's claim that she apologized to...Full Article
Sharon Osbourne’s departure from 'The Talk' has turned the balance of power between the remaining hosts upside down, with all the..
"The Talk" was off the air since March 10, the day Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood got into a heated discussion about race.