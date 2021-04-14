Decision expected on charging Kim Potter, the cop who killed Daunte Wright
Protesters and law enforcement clashed in a Minneapolis suburb for the third night in a row. The officer and Brooklyn Center's police...Full Article
KIMT News 3's George Mallet is on the scene in Brooklyn Center.
After two days of unrest and emotional statements about the horrific killing of Black man Daunte Wright, the Minneapolis police..