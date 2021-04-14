10 miles apart: George Floyd's girlfriend was Daunte Wright's former teacher
Published
"The world is traumatized watching another African American man being slain," George Floyd's brother said of the death of Daunte Wright...Full Article
Published
"The world is traumatized watching another African American man being slain," George Floyd's brother said of the death of Daunte Wright...Full Article
POLICE NOW CALLING THE SHOOTING DEATH OF A 20 YEAR OLD BLACK MAN IN A MINNEAPOLIS SUBURB... AN ACCIDENT.