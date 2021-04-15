Arizona hires Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as new men's basketball coach
Arizona hired Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd as its next men's basketball head coach, it was announced on Wednesday.Full Article
Lloyd spent the past two decades helping build Gonzaga into a national power.
Quick facts about the Arizona Wildcats' new head coach, Tommy Lloyd, who takes over the UA program after spending two decades as..