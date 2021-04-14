Arizona basketball hires Gonzaga's Tommy Lloyd as head coach, according to report
Published
Arizona basketball is turning to Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd to replace Sean Miller, who was fired last week after 12 seasons at the school.
Published
Arizona basketball is turning to Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd to replace Sean Miller, who was fired last week after 12 seasons at the school.
Some early reviews for Arizona's hire of Tommy Lloyd as its new men's basketball coach are very positive.
Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd is the new head coach of Arizona.