Jake Paul: ‘We’re a lot closer to a Jake Paul-Conor McGregor fight than anyone thinks’
Published
Jake Paul says he’s purposefully pitted himself against the MMA community, and he’s eyeing an eventual showdown against former...Full Article
Published
Jake Paul says he’s purposefully pitted himself against the MMA community, and he’s eyeing an eventual showdown against former...Full Article
Jake Paul has revealed a fight between him and Conor McGregor is ‘a lot closer than anyone thinks’ as he prepares for just his..