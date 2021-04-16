Denmark Drops AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine for Good As Reports of Blood Clots Continue

Denmark became the first nation in Europe to abandon the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. This was after the country and over a dozen other EU nations suspended its usage.

