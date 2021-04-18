Jake Paul destroys Ben Askren in first-round knockout
Published
Jake Paul wasn’t facing Nate Robinson this time, but a decorated MMA fighter, and the result was the same. Paul, a YouTube sensation,...Full Article
Published
Jake Paul wasn’t facing Nate Robinson this time, but a decorated MMA fighter, and the result was the same. Paul, a YouTube sensation,...Full Article
Ben Askren says he 'deserved' to be ridiculed after his 'f****** embarrassing' knockout at the hands of YouTube sensation Jake Paul..
Jake Paul knocked out Ben Askren in the first round of their fight on Saturday night, and ringside footage has now emerged of the..