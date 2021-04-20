China's US embassy has begun accepting non-Chinese vaccine records
Beijing has started to accept vaccination records from people seeking to enter China who have been inoculated in the United States with Covid-19 shots made by US drug makers. Travellers who have had the Pfizer Inc-BioNTech shot or the Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson vaccines can submit proof as part of the documentation needed for entry into China, the Chinese embassy in Washington said in an April 16 statement.Full Article