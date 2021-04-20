Backcountry guide mauled to death while fishing near Yellowstone National Park
Published
A backcountry guide died Saturday after being attacked by a grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park, according to officials.Full Article
Published
A backcountry guide died Saturday after being attacked by a grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park, according to officials.Full Article
A Montana backcountry guide has died after he was mauled by a large grizzly bear that was probably defending a nearby moose carcass..