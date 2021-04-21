All homeless people on Los Angeles' Skid Row must be offered housing by the fall, judge orders
All homeless people living on Los Angeles' skid row must be offered housing by October 18, a federal judge ordered Tuesday.Full Article
A federal judge Tuesday ordered the city and county of Los Angeles to offer housing to the entire unhoused population of Skid Row..