The growing list of "firsts" for Perseverance, NASA's newest six-wheeled robot on the Martian surface, includes converting some of the Red Planet's thin, carbon dioxide-rich atmosphere into oxygen. A toaster-size, experimental instrument aboard Perseverance called the Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment (MOXIE)...Full Article
NASA’s Perseverance Mars Rover Extracts First Oxygen From Red Planet
Eurasia Review0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
There’s a Bit of Oxygen Now on Mars, and It Was Made by Perseverance
autoevolution
Remember all those terraforming books you used to read, all those movies you used to watch? Well, at least part of them is no..
You might like
More coverage
Perseverance extracts first oxygen from Mars surface materials
Space Daily
Pasadena CA (JPL) Apr 22, 2021
The growing list of "firsts" for Perseverance, NASA's newest six-wheeled robot on the..