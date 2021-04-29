Ingenuity Mars helicopter captures Perseverance rover in unprecedented aerial shot
NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter captured a stunning aerial shot of the red planet and Perseverance Mars rover on its third flight on Sunday.Full Article
For the first time, we now have an aerial shot of NASA's robotic explorer, courtesy of the Ingenuity helicopter.