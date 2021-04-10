NASA’s Mars Helicopter To Make First Flight Attempt Sunday

NASA’s Mars Helicopter To Make First Flight Attempt Sunday

Eurasia Review

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is two days away from making humanity's first attempt at powered, controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet. If all proceeds as planned, the 4-pound (1.8-kg) rotorcraft is expected to take off from Mars' Jezero Crater Sunday, April 11, at 12:30 p.m. local Mars solar time (10:54 p.m. EDT,...

