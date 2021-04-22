Canada to ban flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days: sources
Published
The federal government will suspend passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days in response to rising COVID case counts in...Full Article
Published
The federal government will suspend passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days in response to rising COVID case counts in...Full Article
Ministers say cargo flights will continue to fly
Separately, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp said the ban on flights would last for 30 days.