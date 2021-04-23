In what is hoped to be an update on the missing Indonesia submarine, Indonesian officials said search teams discovered an object of "high magnetic energy" floating at a depth of 50 to 100 meters in the seas north of Bali.Full Article
Missing Indonesia Submarine: Unidentified Object Found Floating in Seas North of Bali
HNGN0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Time ticking down on missing Indonesian submarine
(MENAFN - Asia Times) JAKARTA � Soon to be joined by vessels from other countries, the Indonesian Navy is in a race against time..
MENAFN.com