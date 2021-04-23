Missing Indonesia Submarine: Unidentified Object Found Floating in Seas North of Bali

In what is hoped to be an update on the missing Indonesia submarine, Indonesian officials said search teams discovered an object of "high magnetic energy" floating at a depth of 50 to 100 meters in the seas north of Bali.

