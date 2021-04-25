Statement By President Joe Biden On Armenian Remembrance Day

Statement By President Joe Biden On Armenian Remembrance Day

Eurasia Review

Published

Each year on this day, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring. Beginning on April 24, 1915, with the arrest of Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople by Ottoman authorities, one and a...

Full Article