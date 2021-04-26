Bulgaria: Anti-Elite Party Says Won’t Lead A Government, Snap Election Likely

(EurActiv) -- Bulgaria’s new anti-establishment party, There Is Such A People (ITN), said on Monday (26 April) it would not try to form a government despite a surge of support in this month’s parliamentary election, bringing the Balkan country closer to snap polls in the summer.
Popular anger at widespread corruption...
