China's top Spy agency unveiled moves to combat interference by "hostile powers" of corporations and other agencies, in the latest indication of firms being entangled in the competition between Beijing and Washington.Full Article
China's Top Spy Agency Announces New Measures To Fight Infiltration
HNGN0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
China approves electoral shake-up for Hong Kong
Reuters - Politics
China finalized a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reportedly as authorities seek..