US warship fires warning shots at Iranian small boats
A U.S. warship fired warning shots at Iranian speedboats in the Persian Gulf that had swarmed it and another U.S. ship.Full Article
It was the second tense encounter in less than a month in the Persian Gulf between Iranian and U.S. vessels.
A U.S. Navy vessel fired warning shots toward three Iranian military speed boats in the Gulf this week to warn them after they sped..