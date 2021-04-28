Two new cases of Covid-19 infections have been reported in Fiji.This brings the total number of known Covid cases in Fiji to 111, since its first case was detected on 19 March 2020. Forty-four of these cases are currently active...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: Two more Covid cases in Fiji
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Double masking prevents Covid infection by 85-88%': PGIMS doctor
HT Digital Content
A doctor at PGIMS Rohtak suggested that double masking to check coronavirus infection. Dr Dhruv Chaudhary said double masking..
More coverage
Complex Obstacles As Latino Vaccine Numbers Lag Behind Cases
Newsy
Watch Video"Significa el sol. The Sun." Maria Carolina shows the masks she’s made by hand, to help protect her..