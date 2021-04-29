Standoff continues after one deputy killed and one wounded in North Carolina
Published
One Watauga County sheriff's deputy has been killed and another wounded in an armed standoff near Boone, North Carolina, officials said...Full Article
Published
One Watauga County sheriff's deputy has been killed and another wounded in an armed standoff near Boone, North Carolina, officials said...Full Article
By C. Todd Lopez
About 70 miles southeast of Washington is Vienna, Maryland. It sits on the Nanticoke River, which..
Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on Thursday, March 25.