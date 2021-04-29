Kamala Harris to be first vice president with wax figure at Madame Tussauds
Published
Kamala Harris will soon be making more history when she becomes the first United States vice president to have a figure on display at...Full Article
Published
Kamala Harris will soon be making more history when she becomes the first United States vice president to have a figure on display at...Full Article
The famous wax museum announces on its Instagram account that Kamala's wax figure will join the likeness of United States President..