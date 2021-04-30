Three Colorado police officers involved in the rough arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia, and were re later seen on video talking about her arrest, laughing and joking at times, have resigned.Loveland Police Chief Robert...Full Article
US police officers resign over rough arrest of woman with dementia
New Zealand Herald
