North Korea Says U.S. Faces a 'Very Grave Situation' After Address

Watch VideoNorth Korea has issued a warning — saying the U.S. will face a "very grave situation" after President Joe Biden called the country a security threat in his first address to Congress.
"On Iran and North Korea, nuclear programs present serious threats to American security and the security of the world," President...
Watch VideoNorth Korea has issued a warning — saying the U.S. will face a "very grave situation" after President Joe Biden called the country a security threat in his first address to Congress.