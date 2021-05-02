North Korea warns US of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech
Published
Joe Biden called North Korea's nuclear program a 'serious threat,' which an official said, 'reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy.'
Published
Joe Biden called North Korea's nuclear program a 'serious threat,' which an official said, 'reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy.'
A top North Korean official has offered a stark warning to the US following comments made by President Joe Biden and Jen Psaki..
North Korea today warned the United States will face "a very grave situation" because US President Joe Biden "made a big blunder"..