North Korea warns U.S. of 'very grave situation' over Biden speech
Published
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday warned the United States will face “a very grave situation” and alleged President Joe...Full Article
Published
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday warned the United States will face “a very grave situation” and alleged President Joe...Full Article
North Korea says the US would face a "very grave situation," claims Biden's speech indicates pursuing the hostile policy.
“It is certain that the U.S. chief executive made a big blunder in the light of the present-day viewpoint,” a North Korean..