UK sends Royal Navy to patrol Jersey port amid fishing row
Published
Boris Johnson says he supports Jersey as French fishing boats prepare to protest new post-Brexit rules.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson says he supports Jersey as French fishing boats prepare to protest new post-Brexit rules.Full Article
Two Navy ships will be sent from the UK to Jersey amid an ongoing row between the island and France over post-Brexit fishing rights..
The UK is sending two Royal Navy boats to Jersey "as a precaution" after threats of a French blockade of the island's main port..