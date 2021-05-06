The Colombia protests continue to be fatal. The unrest was born partially out of mass unemployment ignited by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.Full Article
25 Dead in Violent Colombia Protests With Civilian and Police Attacks, Arson, Looting
Intense scene as police and protesters in Colombia clash amid controversial tax reform
A new day of protests took place this Thursday (April 29) in Colombia, especially in Cali, the main city in the southwest of the..
