News24.com | Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte orders arrest of Covid mask violators
Published
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered police to arrest anyone not wearing a mask properly, including below the nose.Full Article
Published
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered police to arrest anyone not wearing a mask properly, including below the nose.Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered police to arrest anyone not wearing a mask properly,..