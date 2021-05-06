Missing Buffalo State College student Saniyya Dennis presumed dead: DA
Published
Nineteen-year-old sophomore honors student Saniyya Dennis was last seen leaving her dorm at Buffalo State College on April 24.Full Article
Published
Nineteen-year-old sophomore honors student Saniyya Dennis was last seen leaving her dorm at Buffalo State College on April 24.Full Article
Search for Saniyya Dennis continues. Hannah Buehler reports.
The father of missing Buffalo State College student Saniyya Dennis issued a plea to businesses on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls..