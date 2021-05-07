A man who allegedly stabbed two elderly women without warning at a San Francisco bus stop was charged with attempted murder in an attack that follows a number of others against Asian Americans nationwide.Patrick Thompson, 54, of...Full Article
Man charged with stabbing two Asian women in San Francisco
