Trump's DOJ secretly obtained phone records of Washington Post reporters
President Donald Trump's Department of Justice secretly obtained phone records of multiple Washington Post reporters, the newspaper
“We are deeply troubled by this use of government power to seek access to the communications of journalists,” Post’s acting..
The Justice Department informed three journalists that it probed their contacts during the height of the Trump-Russia saga.