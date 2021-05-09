Elon Musk says he is first SNL host with Asperger's syndrome
Elon Musk kicked off his 'Saturday Night Live' debut by declaring himself to be the first person with Asperger's syndrome to host the U.S. comedy sketch show.Full Article
Elon Musk's Tesla Cybertruck drew admiring crowds outside the Saturday Night Live studios in New York.
Musk had absolutely nothing to offer except a marketing boost – he failed to land even a single joke
