Florida reports more than 10,000 COVID-19 variant cases, surge after spring break
Published
Variant COVID-19 infections skyrocketed following spring break in Florida and there have been more than 10,000 variant cases reported...Full Article
Published
Variant COVID-19 infections skyrocketed following spring break in Florida and there have been more than 10,000 variant cases reported...Full Article
Keeping staff and students safe
More than a dozen students have tested positive for the coronavirus at Glen Rock High School in New Jersey, and several of those..