Bob Baffert suspended by Churchill Downs after Medina Spirit fails drug test
His horse’s Kentucky Derby win is in jeopardy, but that’s just part of the problem Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert is dealing with on Sunday.Full Article
Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has tested positive for elevated levels of betamethasone, trainer Bob Baffert revealed,..
