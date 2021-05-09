Gal Gadot confirms Joss Whedon 'threatened' her career during 'Justice League' reshoot
Published
'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot has confirmed anonymous reports that director Joss Whedon threatened her career while reshooting DC's...Full Article
Published
'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot has confirmed anonymous reports that director Joss Whedon threatened her career while reshooting DC's...Full Article
Il semble que le courant ne soit pas passé entre Gal Gadot et Joss Whedon sur le tournage de «Justice League».
Gal Gadot has confirmed reports she clashed with Joss Whedon on the Justice League set.