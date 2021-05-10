Death toll rises to 68 in Afghanistan girls' school bomb attack
The death toll from a bomb attack outside a school in the Afghan capital Kabul has risen to 68, officials said on Sunday, with doctors...Full Article
By Ayaz Gul
