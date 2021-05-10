Seth Rogen says he has no plans to work with James Franco again
Seth Rogen says he has no current plans to work with his former collaborator James Franco, in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations.Full Article
Seth Rogen has admitted he "doesn't plan to" work with James Franco again after he was accused of sexual misconduct.
Der 39-jährige Star will nicht nochmal mit seinem ehemaligen Partner zusammen arbeiten.