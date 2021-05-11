Judge dismisses NRA's bankruptcy petition, allowing New York AG lawsuit to move forward
Published
A federal judge has dismissed the National Rifle Association's petition for bankruptcy, saying it was filed in "bad faith" in order...Full Article
Published
A federal judge has dismissed the National Rifle Association's petition for bankruptcy, saying it was filed in "bad faith" in order...Full Article
A federal judge rejected the National Rifle Association's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, forcing the NRA to solve its New York AG..
Judge Harlin Hale’s decision comes as the influential gun lobby has tried to fend off a far-reaching lawsuit filed by the New..