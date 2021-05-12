Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow for US gun lobby
Federal court says claim was not filed in good faith, paving the way for legal bid by New York state to close the group downFull Article
Watch VideoA federal judge dismissed the National Rifle Association's bankruptcy case Tuesday, saying it was not filed in good..
A federal judge threw out the National Rifle Association's bid to declare bankruptcy Tuesday, allowing New York to proceed in its..
Judge Harlin Hale’s decision comes as the influential gun lobby has tried to fend off a far-reaching lawsuit filed by the New..