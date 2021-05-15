A Colorado man suspected in the death of his wife who disappeared on Mother's Day 2020 is also accused of submitting a fraudulent vote on her behalf for Donald Trump in November's presidential election, newly released court documents...Full Article
Colorado man suspected in wife's death cast ballot for her
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Colorado man suspected in wife's death cast ballot for Trump in her name
Barry Morphew told investigators he mailed the ballot on behalf of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, to help Trump win, saying“ all..
Upworthy